The Brooklyn Nets (45-36) are welcoming in the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) for a matchup of Atlantic Division rivals at Barclays Center, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. 76ers matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Nets outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (scoring 113.5 points per game to rank 19th in the league while allowing 112.2 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +99 scoring differential overall.

The 76ers' +325 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.0 points per game (14th in NBA) while giving up 111.0 per contest (third in league).

Brooklyn has put together a 42-38-1 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has won 47 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.

Nets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +60000 +20000 -5882 76ers +900 +450 -20000

