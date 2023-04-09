The Brooklyn Nets (45-36) are at home in Atlantic Division action against the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Nets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: - 76ers 114 - Nets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 3.5)

The 76ers have a 47-34-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-38-0 mark from the Nets.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Brooklyn (15-16) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.4%) than Philadelphia (8-5) does as the underdog (61.5%).

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 44.4% of the time this season (36 out of 81). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (43 out of 81).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nets are 31-12, while the 76ers are 12-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is scoring 113.5 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 112.2 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Nets rank 13th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per contest.

The Nets are draining 12.8 treys per game this season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.8% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

Brooklyn is attempting 51.3 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 69.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 33.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 39.7% of its shots (and 30.8% of the team's buckets).

