Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (45-36) host the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Barclays Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Nets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and NBCS-PH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-3.5
|-
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 36 of Brooklyn's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).
- The Nets are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has won 30, or 71.4%, of the 42 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Brooklyn has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Nets have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|0
|0%
|113.5
|228.5
|112.2
|223.2
|226.7
|76ers
|0
|0%
|115
|228.5
|111
|223.2
|224.3
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
- Five of Nets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Brooklyn owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (20-20-0) than it does on the road (23-18-0).
- The 113.5 points per game the Nets record are only 2.5 more points than the 76ers give up (111).
- When Brooklyn puts up more than 111 points, it is 34-14 against the spread and 33-15 overall.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|43-38
|15-17
|36-45
|76ers
|47-34
|9-6
|46-35
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Nets
|76ers
|113.5
|115
|19
|14
|34-14
|34-11
|33-15
|40-5
|112.2
|111
|7
|3
|28-16
|37-13
|33-11
|39-11
