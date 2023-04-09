The Brooklyn Nets (45-36) host the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams at Barclays Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Nets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-PH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -3.5 -

Nets Betting Records & Stats

A total of 36 of Brooklyn's 81 games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

The Nets are 43-38-0 against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has won 30, or 71.4%, of the 42 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Brooklyn has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nets have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Nets vs 76ers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 0 0% 113.5 228.5 112.2 223.2 226.7 76ers 0 0% 115 228.5 111 223.2 224.3

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Five of Nets' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Brooklyn owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (20-20-0) than it does on the road (23-18-0).

The 113.5 points per game the Nets record are only 2.5 more points than the 76ers give up (111).

When Brooklyn puts up more than 111 points, it is 34-14 against the spread and 33-15 overall.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Nets and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 43-38 15-17 36-45 76ers 47-34 9-6 46-35

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets 76ers 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 115 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 34-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-11 33-15 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-5 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 111 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 28-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-13 33-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-11

