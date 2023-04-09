The Brooklyn Nets (45-36) have nine players on the injury report, including Spencer Dinwiddie, for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) at Barclays Center on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Nets vs. 76ers with Fubo!

In their most recent game on Friday, the Nets secured a 101-84 win over the Magic. Mikal Bridges scored a team-best 22 points for the Nets in the victory.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Out Ankle 9.2 1.6 1.6 Dorian Finney-Smith PF Out Wrist 8.3 4.8 1.5 Joe Harris SG Questionable Rest 7.6 2.2 1.4 Edmond Sumner SG Questionable Hip 7.1 1.5 1.3 Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1 Royce O'Neale SF Out Knee 8.8 5.1 3.7 Spencer Dinwiddie PG Questionable Rest 17.3 3.4 6.5 Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Rest 12.6 9.2 1.9 Cameron Johnson PF Out Knee 15.5 4.4 1.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Out (Achilles), Tobias Harris: Out (Hip), PJ Tucker: Out (Calf), Joel Embiid: Out (Calf), Georges Niang: Questionable (Knee), De'Anthony Melton: Out (Calf), Tyrese Maxey: Out (Neck)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and NBCS-PH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Season Insights

The 113.5 points per game the Nets average are only 2.5 more points than the 76ers allow (111).

Brooklyn has a 33-15 record when scoring more than 111 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nets have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 114.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 113.5 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Brooklyn knocks down 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 37.8% from deep while its opponents hit 36.6% from long range.

The Nets record 114.5 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the league), while giving up 112 points per 100 possessions (17th in the NBA).

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -4 217.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.