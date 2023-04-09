Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Brooklyn Nets (45-36) host the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) at Barclays Center on April 9, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: FOX

Nets Stats Insights

This season, the Nets have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.

The Nets put up 113.5 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 111 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn is 33-15 when scoring more than 111 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, the Nets score 113.2 points per game in home games, compared to 113.7 points per game when playing on the road.

Brooklyn cedes 109.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 115 on the road.

The Nets are draining 13.1 treys per game with a 38.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 0.8% points better than they're averaging in away games (12.5 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Nets Injuries