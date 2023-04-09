Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Brooklyn Nets (45-36) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (53-28) at Barclays Center.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Nets' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Nets topped the Magic 101-84. With 22 points, Bridges was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 22 5 2 2 0 1 Cameron Johnson 18 5 1 4 0 1 Nicolas Claxton 14 15 2 2 1 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges paces the Nets at 20.4 points per game, while also posting 3.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie is tops on the Nets at 6.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.4 rebounds and 17.3 points.

Nicolas Claxton averages a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 12.6 points and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.5% from the floor (second in NBA).

Ben Simmons is putting up 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Joe Harris posts 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 42.6% from downtown (seventh in league) with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 29.2 4.9 3.1 1.1 0.4 2.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.9 4.4 10.8 0.8 0.2 1.4 Nicolas Claxton 13.2 9.6 2.6 1.2 2.4 0.0 Cameron Johnson 16.6 4.5 2.6 1.3 0.3 2.2 Royce O'Neale 7.8 4.9 3.4 0.6 0.7 1.9

