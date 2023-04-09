Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .304 with two doubles and a walk.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.
- Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 5.33 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wells starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
