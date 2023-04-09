After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Tyler Wells) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .304 with two doubles and a walk.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this year.

Cabrera has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

