Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 12 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .758, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (55.6%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
