Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 12 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .758, both of which lead New York hitters this season.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 28th in on base percentage, and eighth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.3% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (55.6%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings