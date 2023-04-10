DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .242 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Bieber (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
