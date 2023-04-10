Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Franchy Cordero -- 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on April 10 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Orioles.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)
- Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Cordero reached base via a hit in 41 of 84 games last season (48.8%), including multiple hits in 10.7% of those games (nine of them).
- In eight of 84 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.5%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 20.2% of his games a season ago (17 of 84), Cordero drove in a run. In eight of those games (9.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored in 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 4.8% of his games (four times).
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.190
|.316
|OBP
|.287
|.467
|SLG
|.305
|18
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|13
|49/14
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|27 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (38.9%)
|5 (10.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.1%)
|20 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.8%)
|6 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.6%)
|8 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
