On Monday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .514.
  • He ranks 22nd in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • This year, Torres has tallied at least one hit in seven of nine games (77.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%).
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Guardians rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 65th.
