Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Bieber (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (2.25), 14th in WHIP (.833), and 65th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
