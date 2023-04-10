After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .250.

Trevino has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

