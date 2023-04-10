After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Shane Bieber) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .250.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one of six games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this season.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender nine total home runs at a rate of 0.9 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Bieber (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (2.25), 14th in WHIP (.833), and 65th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
