How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can see the Sabres-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/31/2023
|Sabres
|Rangers
|3-2 (F/OT) BUF
|3/11/2023
|Sabres
|Rangers
|2-1 (F/OT) NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 211 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Rangers' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|80
|26
|63
|89
|99
|35
|33.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|80
|39
|50
|89
|64
|55
|49.4%
|Adam Fox
|80
|12
|58
|70
|74
|86
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|80
|22
|39
|61
|63
|53
|56.5%
|Patrick Kane
|71
|21
|36
|57
|60
|30
|50%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres concede 3.6 goals per game (284 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 280 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|75
|46
|47
|93
|40
|41
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|75
|33
|42
|75
|44
|38
|47.4%
|Alex Tuch
|70
|35
|39
|74
|36
|55
|43.1%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|74
|15
|56
|71
|58
|42
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|77
|31
|36
|67
|19
|34
|48.3%
