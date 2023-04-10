Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Sabres-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/31/2023 Sabres Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) BUF
3/11/2023 Sabres Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 211 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Rangers' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 80 26 63 89 99 35 33.3%
Mika Zibanejad 80 39 50 89 64 55 49.4%
Adam Fox 80 12 58 70 74 86 -
Vincent Trocheck 80 22 39 61 63 53 56.5%
Patrick Kane 71 21 36 57 60 30 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres concede 3.6 goals per game (284 in total), 24th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres' 280 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 75 46 47 93 40 41 43.2%
Jeff Skinner 75 33 42 75 44 38 47.4%
Alex Tuch 70 35 39 74 36 55 43.1%
Rasmus Dahlin 74 15 56 71 58 42 -
Dylan Cozens 77 31 36 67 19 34 48.3%

