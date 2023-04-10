Coming off a victory last time out, the New York Rangers will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Sabres-Rangers matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/31/2023 Sabres Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) BUF 3/11/2023 Sabres Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 211 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL play.

The Rangers' 269 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 80 26 63 89 99 35 33.3% Mika Zibanejad 80 39 50 89 64 55 49.4% Adam Fox 80 12 58 70 74 86 - Vincent Trocheck 80 22 39 61 63 53 56.5% Patrick Kane 71 21 36 57 60 30 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.6 goals per game (284 in total), 24th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 280 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fifth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Sabres have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that time.

Sabres Key Players