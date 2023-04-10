Rangers vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 10
The New York Rangers (47-21-12) host the Buffalo Sabres (39-32-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Sabres knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their last game.
The Rangers are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games, scoring 34 goals while giving up 22 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.9%).
To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Monday's hockey game.
Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.7
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-2.3)
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers are 47-21-12 overall and 10-12-22 in overtime contests.
- New York has 32 points (11-8-10) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- The 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).
- New York has scored exactly two goals in 20 games this season (4-6-10 record, 18 points).
- The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 47 games (41-5-1, 83 points).
- In the 31 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 23-6-2 to register 48 points.
- In the 44 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 27-14-3 (57 points).
- The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Rangers went 20-6-9 in those matchups (49 points).
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|10th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.59
|3rd
|4th
|2.64
|Goals Allowed
|3.64
|26th
|16th
|31.6
|Shots
|32.3
|12th
|7th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|26th
|9th
|23.7%
|Power Play %
|23.8%
|8th
|13th
|80.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.4%
|28th
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
