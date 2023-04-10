The New York Rangers (47-21-12) host the Buffalo Sabres (39-32-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Sabres knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their last game.

The Rangers are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games, scoring 34 goals while giving up 22 in that time. On 27 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (25.9%).

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Monday's hockey game.

Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.7

6.7 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-2.3)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 47-21-12 overall and 10-12-22 in overtime contests.

New York has 32 points (11-8-10) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has scored exactly two goals in 20 games this season (4-6-10 record, 18 points).

The Rangers have scored three or more goals in 47 games (41-5-1, 83 points).

In the 31 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 23-6-2 to register 48 points.

In the 44 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 27-14-3 (57 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Rangers went 20-6-9 in those matchups (49 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 10th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.59 3rd 4th 2.64 Goals Allowed 3.64 26th 16th 31.6 Shots 32.3 12th 7th 29.3 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 9th 23.7% Power Play % 23.8% 8th 13th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 73.4% 28th

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

