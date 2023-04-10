Rangers vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (47-21-12) host the Buffalo Sabres (39-32-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Sabres knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their last game.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-195)
|Sabres (+165)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, New York has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).
- The Rangers have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|269 (8th)
|Goals
|280 (5th)
|211 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|284 (24th)
|57 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|62 (7th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (25th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York hit the over three times.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers' 269 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Rangers are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 211 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +58.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.