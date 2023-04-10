The New York Rangers (47-21-12) host the Buffalo Sabres (39-32-7) at Madison Square Garden on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Rangers are coming off a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the Sabres knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in their last game.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B

ESPN+, MSG, and MSG-B Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-195) Sabres (+165) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 56 times this season, and have gone 35-21 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter, New York has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The Rangers have a 66.1% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 269 (8th) Goals 280 (5th) 211 (5th) Goals Allowed 284 (24th) 57 (13th) Power Play Goals 62 (7th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (25th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York hit the over three times.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers' 269 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

The Rangers are ranked fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 211 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +58.

