Willie Calhoun plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Shane Bieber at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Calhoun got a hit in six games last year (out of 22 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 22 games last season, he hit only one home run.
  • Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 7
.182 AVG .053
.357 OBP .100
.364 SLG .053
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 0
6/8 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
15 GP 7
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • The Guardians will look to Bieber (0-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.25 ERA ranks 30th, .833 WHIP ranks 14th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 63rd.
