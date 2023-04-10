Monday's game at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (6-3) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (6-4) at 6:10 PM ET (on April 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber to the mound, while Domingo German (0-1) will get the nod for the New York Yankees.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.

Oddsmakers have given New York the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +125 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for New York is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.81 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule