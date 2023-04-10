Monday's game at Progressive Field has the New York Yankees (6-3) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (6-4) at 6:10 PM ET (on April 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber to the mound, while Domingo German (0-1) will get the nod for the New York Yankees.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.
  • Oddsmakers have given New York the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +125 moneyline listed for this contest.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 2.81 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 4 Phillies L 4-1 Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
April 5 Phillies W 4-2 Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
April 7 @ Orioles L 7-6 Clarke Schmidt vs Dean Kremer
April 8 @ Orioles W 4-1 Jhony Brito vs Cole Irvin
April 9 @ Orioles W 5-3 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
April 10 @ Guardians - Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
April 11 @ Guardians - Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
April 12 @ Guardians - Clarke Schmidt vs Aaron Civale
April 13 Twins - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
April 14 Twins - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Mahle
April 15 Twins - Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.