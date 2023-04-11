Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has an OPS of 1.113, fueled by an OBP of .419 and a team-best slugging percentage of .694 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Judge has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (50.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
- Gaddis (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
