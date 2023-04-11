After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +155) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has an OPS of 1.113, fueled by an OBP of .419 and a team-best slugging percentage of .694 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Judge has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a long ball in 30.0% of his games in 2023, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (50.0%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (70.0%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings