After going 0-for-1 in his last game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Hunter Gaddis) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has three doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .235.
  • LeMahieu has had a base hit in seven of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In five of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Gaddis (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
