Franchy Cordero -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)

Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Cordero had a hit in 41 of 84 games a season ago, with multiple hits in nine of those games.

He hit a home run in eight of 84 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Cordero picked up an RBI in 20.2% of his 84 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 30 of 84 games last year (35.7%) he scored a run, and in four of those games (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 34 .241 AVG .190 .316 OBP .287 .467 SLG .305 18 XBH 8 6 HR 2 16 RBI 13 49/14 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 3 Home Away 48 GP 36 27 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (38.9%) 5 (10.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.1%) 20 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (27.8%) 6 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.6%) 8 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.0%)

