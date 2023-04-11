Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has while batting .067.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender nine home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Gaddis (0-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
