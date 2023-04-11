On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has a home run and a walk while hitting .217.
  • Trevino has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of seven games, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Gaddis (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering one hit.
