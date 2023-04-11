Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Hunter Gaddis on the hill, on April 11 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis

Hunter Gaddis TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .259.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Cabrera has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings