On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Calhoun had a hit in six games last season (out of 22 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He homered once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun picked up an RBI in three of 22 games last year.
  • In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 7
.182 AVG .053
.357 OBP .100
.364 SLG .053
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 0
6/8 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 7
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Gaddis (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
