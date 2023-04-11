Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Gaddis. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Hunter Gaddis
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Calhoun had a hit in six games last season (out of 22 games played, 27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He homered once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun picked up an RBI in three of 22 games last year.
- In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.053
|.357
|OBP
|.100
|.364
|SLG
|.053
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|6/8
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Gaddis (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.