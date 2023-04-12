Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 14 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .659, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 16th in slugging.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (eight of 11), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 27.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year (45.5%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
