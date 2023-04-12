After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Peyton Battenfield) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +175)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has 14 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .659, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 16th in slugging.
  • In 72.7% of his games this year (eight of 11), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (36.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 27.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this year (45.5%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this year (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Battenfield will start for the Guardians, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.
