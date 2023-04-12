DJ LeMahieu -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .263.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings