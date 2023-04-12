Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Guardians.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .286.
- Cordero has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 13% of his trips to the plate).
- Cordero has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 66.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in four of six games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Battenfield will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.