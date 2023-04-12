The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero has a double, three home runs and two walks while hitting .286.
  • Cordero has had a base hit in five of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (50.0%, and 13% of his trips to the plate).
  • Cordero has picked up an RBI in 66.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 66.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in four of six games so far this year.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (75.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.33 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Battenfield will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
