Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has while batting .067.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit once in seven games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Battenfield takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.