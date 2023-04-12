On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Peyton Battenfield. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .222 with a home run and a walk.

Trevino has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings