Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .258 with two doubles and a walk.
  • In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Battenfield starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
