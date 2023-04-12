Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .258 with two doubles and a walk.
- In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Cabrera has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Battenfield starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The righty will make his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
