Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York with a slugging percentage of .614, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year (41.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth.
