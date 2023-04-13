After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York with a slugging percentage of .614, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Judge has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 7.7% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year (41.7%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings