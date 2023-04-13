After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has two doubles, a home run and six walks while hitting .282.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this season (36.4%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Ryan (2-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12).
