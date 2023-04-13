Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Stanton will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (60.0%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan (2-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 38th, .750 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
