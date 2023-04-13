The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .275 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Stanton will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last outings.

Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), with multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 10 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (60.0%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings