Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 13 at 7:05 PM ET.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York in OBP (.522) and total hits (13) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (nine of 12), with multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- In 12 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Torres has an RBI in three of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (2-0) out for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and eighth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
