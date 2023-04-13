Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kyle Higashioka (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate (2022)
- Higashioka hit .227 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 45.3% of his 86 games last season, Higashioka got a hit. He also had nine multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last year (nine of 86), and 4.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka picked up an RBI in 21 out of 86 games last season (24.4%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (8.1%).
- He scored a run in 26.7% of his 86 games last season, with more than one run in 3.5% of those games (three).
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.212
|AVG
|.240
|.257
|OBP
|.271
|.404
|SLG
|.376
|8
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|18
|22/6
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|15 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (51.1%)
|4 (10.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (10.6%)
|13 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (21.3%)
|5 (12.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.5%)
|9 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (25.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and seventh in K/9 (12.0).
