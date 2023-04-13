Having taken three straight, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2023 Maple Leafs Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) TOR 12/15/2022 Rangers Maple Leafs 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 213 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (271 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 81 28 63 91 100 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 81 39 51 90 67 56 49.6% Adam Fox 81 12 58 70 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 81 22 39 61 63 53 56.3% Patrick Kane 72 21 37 58 60 30 50%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 218 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.

The Maple Leafs' 275 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players