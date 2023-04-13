Having taken three straight, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/25/2023 Maple Leafs Rangers 3-2 (F/OT) TOR
12/15/2022 Rangers Maple Leafs 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 213 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (271 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 81 28 63 91 100 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 81 39 51 90 67 56 49.6%
Adam Fox 81 12 58 70 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 81 22 39 61 63 53 56.3%
Patrick Kane 72 21 37 58 60 30 50%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs' total of 218 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.
  • The Maple Leafs' 275 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 79 30 69 99 90 103 0%
William Nylander 81 39 47 86 36 69 42.4%
Auston Matthews 73 40 45 85 54 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 81 23 26 49 38 48 33.3%

