How to Watch the Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken three straight, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Rangers-Maple Leafs matchup on ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Rangers
|3-2 (F/OT) TOR
|12/15/2022
|Rangers
|Maple Leafs
|3-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 213 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (271 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|81
|28
|63
|91
|100
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|81
|39
|51
|90
|67
|56
|49.6%
|Adam Fox
|81
|12
|58
|70
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|81
|22
|39
|61
|63
|53
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|72
|21
|37
|58
|60
|30
|50%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs' total of 218 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs' 275 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|79
|30
|69
|99
|90
|103
|0%
|William Nylander
|81
|39
|47
|86
|36
|69
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|73
|40
|45
|85
|54
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|81
|23
|26
|49
|38
|48
|33.3%
