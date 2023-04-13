The New York Rangers (47-21-13) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-21-11), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4.

The Rangers' offense has totaled 34 goals during their last 10 outings, while their defense has conceded 21 goals. They have had 26 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (30.8%). They are 6-1-3 in those games.

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's matchup.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday

Our model for this contest predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-135)

Rangers (-135) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.1)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 10-13-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 47-21-13.

New York is 11-8-10 (32 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Rangers scored only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has scored exactly two goals in 21 games this season (4-6-11 record, 19 points).

The Rangers are 41-5-1 in the 47 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 83 points).

In the 32 games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 23-6-3 record (49 points).

In the 44 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 27-14-3 (57 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 36 times, and went 20-6-10 (50 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.4 8th 3rd 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 16th 31.6 Shots 32.2 12th 6th 29.4 Shots Allowed 29.6 7th 7th 23.9% Power Play % 25.7% 2nd 13th 80.6% Penalty Kill % 82.1% 9th

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

