Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Rangers (47-21-13) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-21-11), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-125)
|Maple Leafs (+105)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are 35-22 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a record of 33-20 (winning 62.3%).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.
Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|271 (10th)
|Goals
|275 (8th)
|213 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|218 (7th)
|58 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (6th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 271 this season.
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 213 goals to rank third.
- With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.