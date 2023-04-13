The New York Rangers (47-21-13) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (49-21-11), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4

ESPN+, MSG, and TSN4 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-125) Maple Leafs (+105) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 35-22 when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has a record of 33-20 (winning 62.3%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Rangers a 55.6% chance to win.

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 271 (10th) Goals 275 (8th) 213 (3rd) Goals Allowed 218 (7th) 58 (13th) Power Play Goals 63 (6th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York went over in three of its last 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Rangers score the 10th-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 271 this season.

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the best units in league action, allowing 213 goals to rank third.

With a +58 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

