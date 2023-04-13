Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 13
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- In six of 22 games last year, Calhoun got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season.
- He scored a run in five of 22 games last year (22.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.053
|.357
|OBP
|.100
|.364
|SLG
|.053
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|6/8
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and seventh in K/9 (12).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.