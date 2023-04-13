After going 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)

  • Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In six of 22 games last year, Calhoun got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball once out of 22 games a year ago, going deep in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season.
  • He scored a run in five of 22 games last year (22.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 7
.182 AVG .053
.357 OBP .100
.364 SLG .053
4 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 0
6/8 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 7
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan (2-0) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.75), sixth in WHIP (.750), and seventh in K/9 (12).
