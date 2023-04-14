The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBI last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.581) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 83.3% of his 12 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (25.0%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In five games this season (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings