The New York Yankees and Franchy Cordero battle Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero has a double, four home runs and two walks while hitting .250.

In six of eight games this season, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

Looking at the eight games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (50.0%), and in 13.3% of his trips to the plate.

Cordero has an RBI in five of eight games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in five of eight games so far this year.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

