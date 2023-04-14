Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, one per game).
- Varland will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
