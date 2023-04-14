Giancarlo Stanton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Louie Varland on the mound, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Stanton has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Stanton has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, one per game).
  • Varland will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
