Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Louie Varland) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has a home run and a walk while batting .222.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Trevino has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of eight games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.46 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (13 total, one per game).
- Varland starts for the first time this season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
