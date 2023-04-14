Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .263.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).
- In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Varland will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
