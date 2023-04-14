The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .263.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.46 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Varland will make his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old right-hander.
