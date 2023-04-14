The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .263.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (27.3%).

In 11 games played this year, he has not homered.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings