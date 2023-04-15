Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 15 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .608, both of which lead New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 61st in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Judge has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (nine of 14), with more than one hit four times (28.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (42.9%), Judge has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (64.3%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will look to Mahle (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
