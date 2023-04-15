On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Yankee Stadium

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .553, fueled by five extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Rizzo has gotten a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).

In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (38.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

