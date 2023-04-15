On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .553, fueled by five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).
  • In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.
  • In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
7 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to allow 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Twins will send Mahle (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.