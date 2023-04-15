Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .553, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (23.1%) he had two or more.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|7 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.50 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will send Mahle (1-1) out for his third start of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
