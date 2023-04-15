Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 1:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 101-84 win versus the Magic, Johnson totaled 18 points and four steals.

With prop bets available for Johnson, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists -- 1.9 2.6 PRA 21.5 21.8 23.7 PR -- 19.9 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers

Johnson's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per game, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers are fifth in the league, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 28 12 7 3 2 0 3

