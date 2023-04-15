The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Cavaliers outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league while allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA) and have a +441 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

These two teams average a combined 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 220 points per game, three more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has covered 42 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 29.5 -125 28.3 Darius Garland 21.5 +100 21.6 Evan Mobley 14.5 -130 16.2 Jarrett Allen 12.5 -130 14.3 Caris LeVert 11.5 -125 12.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Isaac Okoro or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.