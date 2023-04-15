The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 44 times.
  • The average point total in Cleveland's outings this year is 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
  • Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.
  • New York's average game total this season has been 229.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
  • The Cavaliers record 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.
  • Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total seven times.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).
  • The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.
  • New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

