Bookmakers have listed player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-105) 3.5 (+125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200)
  • Saturday's over/under for Young is 25.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.
  • Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.
  • Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (-105) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+105)
  • The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (19.5).
  • Murray's per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).
  • Murray has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

